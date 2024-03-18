Haryana has lost its glory on national level, says Hooda

A day after the dates of Lok Sabha polls were announced by the Election Commission of India, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that this time Haryana voters will cast their vote to uproot BJP from the Centre and state. Leader of Opposition andformer chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a rally organised in Meham, Rohtak district on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Bhupinder Hooda addressed a rally in Meham on Sunday, launching the Lok Sabha campaign for his son Deepender Singh Hooda from Rohtak seat.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and former minister Anand Singh Dangi, along with others were present.

“This time people will show their anger against the BJP by casting votes in favour of Congress,” Hooda added.

Haryana, which was, before 2014, number one in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, sports and providing employment has now lost its glory at the national level, said Hooda.

“Today Haryana is facing unemployment, crime, and drugs and has become number one in corruption. The Social Progress Index released by the Government of India states that Haryana is one of the most unsafe states,” Hooda added.

Making a direct attack on BJP, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said that it’s time to teach those who mislead people by rhetoric. “BJP is a party that lies, it has not fulfilled any promise made to the people. When the Congress government will come to power, work will be done to provide debt relief to the farmers through loan waiver, along with MSP guarantee based on C2plus 50,” he added.

Deepender said the recent revelations about electoral bonds have exposed the BJP’s slogan that whoever gives donations will be given business and those who fail will face ED action. “BJP-JJP looted the state for five years. JJP and BJP are still in collusion, the proof of which is that instead of voting against BJP on BJP’s confidence motion, JJP issued a whip to its MLAs asking them to remain absent,” he said, adding, “Why did JJP’s Dushyant Chautala go to meet former CM Khattar even after withdrawing support.”