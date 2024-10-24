Haryana hikes govt employees, pensioners DA by 3%

Haryana government on Wednesday announced 3% hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners/pensioners’ family effective from July 1, 2024. An official spokesperson said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved the DA hike that the enhanced DA and DR will be reflected in the October 2024 pay and pension disbursements. (PTI)

This increase in the DA from current 50% to 53% applies to those receiving pay and pension/family pension under the revised pay structure (7th Pay Commission).

An official spokesperson said that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved this decision and that the enhanced DA and DR will be reflected in the October 2024 pay and pension disbursements.

“The arrears for July, August, and September will be paid in December 2024,” the spokesperson said, adding this decision will put a financial burden of ₹498 crore on the state exchequer.

The spokesperson said this decision will also be applicable in the case of IAS, IPS and IFS officers working in the state with effect from July 1, 2024.

Interest-free festival advance

Haryana government has also decided to grant interest-free festival advance of ₹12,000 to Group-D regular employees of the state government. The advance amount would be interest-free and recoverable in not more than 10 monthly installments.

Salary on October 30

It was also decided that pay, allowances and pensions to state government employees and pensioners/family pensioners for the month of October will be disbursed on October 30 in view of Diwali on October 31.

The spokesperson said that instructions have been issued to all administrative secretaries, heads of the departments and pension disbursing agencies to ensure smooth implementation of this decision.