Haryana IAS officer held for taking bribe to sanction transfer

Arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for demanding a bribe to sanction a transfer, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation managing director Jaibir Singh Arya was sent to one-day police remand on Thursday. Arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for demanding a bribe to sanction a transfer, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation managing director Jaibir Singh Arya was sent to one-day police remand on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Arya is the second IAS officer to have been arrested for corruption this week. The ACB produced Arya and middleman Munish Sharma before a court in Panchkula. The court sent Arya to one-day police remand, while Sharma, who has a shop in Phase 2, Industrial Area, was sent to judicial custody. Arya was arrested after Sharma was caught accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh on his behalf.

An ACB spokesperson said the sum was demanded from the complainant for sanctioning the transfer of his wife, who is an officer of the corporation, to Kurukshetra. The bribe amount was to be delivered to a Panchkula shop.

A case has been registered against Arya, Sharma, Sandeep Ganghas, manager, Haryana Warehousing Corporation, Panipat, and Rajesh Bansal, general manager, Confed, Haryana, at the Panchkula ACB Police Station under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with Section 120B and 384 of the IPC. Further investigation is on.

On Tuesday, the ACB had arrested IAS officer Vijay Dahiya in connection with a bribery case registered in April this year. A 2001-batch IAS officer, Dahiya went on medical leave after being named as an accused in the case for allegedly seeking illegal gratification for getting bills cleared in the Haryana Skill Development Mission. He joined back recently but was without a posting.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!