Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: Illegal liquor shop busted in Gurugram village; 113 boxes seized, one held

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Jun 29, 2025 07:04 AM IST

A salesman, Akhilesh, a native of Oriya in Uttar Pradesh, was present at the shop. He failed to produce any permit or licence and was arrested from the spot.

A joint team of the Haryana state enforcement bureau and the excise department busted an illegally operating liquor shop in Rithoj village and arrested a salesman, police said on Saturday.

The liquor shop was sealed by the excise department, say officials. (HT File)
The liquor shop was sealed by the excise department, say officials. (HT File)

The team recovered 113 boxes of illegal liquor from the premises, they said.

An FIR has been registered at the bureau police station in Gurugram, they added.

Station house officer Arvind Kumar said they had received a tip-off about a liquor shop running without a valid permit or licence on Jail Road in Rithoj village. Based on the tip-off, a joint raid was conducted on Friday night along with the excise department.

A salesman, Akhilesh, a native of Oriya in Uttar Pradesh, was present at the shop. He failed to produce any permit or licence and was arrested from the spot.

The liquor shop was sealed by the excise department, officials said.

“An FIR has been registered and raids are underway to nab the owner of the illegal liquor shop,” the SHO said.

