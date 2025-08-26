Haryana: INLD hits out at ex-CM Hooda for ‘vote chori’

Following allegations by opposition parties on “vote chori” in Haryana, INLD leader Abhay Chautala on Monday hit-out at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over similar allegations and said the Congress leader rather helped BJP in the assembly elections. INLD leader Abhay Chautala (File)

“There is no bigger thief than the Congress. First of all, our votes were stolen by the Congress and the BJP stole the votes of the Congress. Votes were not only stolen, but Hooda worked to form the BJP government by contesting Independent candidates against the winning candidates of the Congress and rebelled them,” he said.

“Bijender Singh was contesting from Uchana and three candidates gained 60,000 votes, while Singh lost by 35 votes. Hooda and his son supported all three, promising them posts when Congress government is formed. That is how BJP gained and Congress failed to get back into power,” he added.

Chautala was in Karnal to chair party meetings and was speaking to the reporters.

State president Rampal Majra and other leaders were also present. They invited the party cadre to celebrate Devi Lal Jayanti on September 25.

On the question of CBI investigation in Bhiwani woman’s death case, Majra said that nothing is going to come out of the CBI investigation.

“The CBI is also probing the case of our ex-chief Nafe Singh Rathi. It’s been two years, but nothing has been concluded till date. If you want to suppress any case, then give it to the CBI,” he added.