Haryana: Kidnapped boy found dead in Panipat village
Two days after his abduction and a ransom call, the eight-year-old boy’s body was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of the Barana village of Panipat district, police said on Wednesday.
As per the complaint filed by the boy’s family, Raunak was kidnapped on Monday when he was playing outside his house and the abductors had also left a note demanding ₹15-lakh ransom for his release.
The police had registered a case of kidnapping against the unidentified accused, but could not trace him alive until his body, packed in a sack, was spotted in the pond.
Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the police have arrested two persons on the charges of murder and kidnapping and they have been identified as Vinod and Sanjay, both residents of the same village.
He said that during the questioning, they confessed to the murder.
Vinod was a friend of the victim’s father Shiv Kumar and wanted to pay off his debts with the ransom money, the police said, adding that they had strangled the boy to death as they feared that he would disclose their identity and later dumped the body into the pond.
The SP said the accused will be produced in a court and the police will seek their remand for further questioning.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23, 2022
Aries will find luck on their side in a financial deal, while, Taurus will manage to resolve a family issue through their initiative. Cancer will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Virgo can expect a favorable outcome of a problem involving money.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid norms
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics