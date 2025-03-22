Haryana launches helpline for doctor’s appointments

The Haryana health department has launched a toll-free helpline number 104, allowing patients to book doctor’s appointments at government hospitals from the comfort of their homes. Haryana health and medical education minister Arti Singh Rao during the launch of Haryana Health Helpline 104 in Panchkula on Friday. (Sourced)

The initiative, aimed at reducing patient queues and enhancing healthcare accessibility, was inaugurated today by Haryana health and medical education minister Arti Singh Rao at an event in Sector-1, Panchkula.

Addressing the media at the launch event, Rao stated that the primary objective of the helpline is to ease the appointment process, ensuring that patients no longer need to stand in long queues at civil hospitals. By simply dialing 104, patients can schedule consultations with doctors in advance, making healthcare services more streamlined and patient friendly.

Apart from booking appointments, Helpline 104 will serve multiple purposes including registering complaints related to healthcare services, which will be resolved within five days. The helpline will provide information about medicines available in government hospitals. Also, it will assist with e-telemedicine services, ensuring that patients in remote areas can consult doctors virtually.

The chief medical officers (CMO) from across Haryana participated in the launch event via video conferencing, underscoring the statewide implementation of this.

Additionally, she announced that the state’s existing e-telemedicine services would be integrated with the new helpline, ensuring seamless coordination between online consultations and in-person hospital visits.