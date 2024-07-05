Haryana launches scheme for declaring unauthorised load of tubewell connection

Haryana government has launched the voluntary load disclosure scheme-2024 for agricultural tube-well connections, under which, an agricultural consumer will have to deposit ₹100 per kilowatt to increase the load. The extension of load will be considered regular from the date of application by the applicant on the corporation portal and upon depositing the required advance consumption deposit (security). (HT File)

The usual service connection fee of ₹1,500 per BHP will be waived, and their load will be regularised without any penalty. This scheme will be in effect from July 1 to 15, said Dr Saket Kumar, managing director (MD) of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), appealing to farmers to take advantage of the scheme.

He said this will enable the corporation to provide an improved electricity supply to farmers.

“Agricultural consumers must settle all outstanding bills before applying. Consumers can declare the extended load of their tubewell motors by applying through the UHBVN portal. It is optional for applicants to disclose details such as the installed motor’s star rating or efficiency on the portal. There is no requirement to submit any terms and conditions form or affidavit. Instead of a test report, consumers need to submit a self-declaration form for the extended load along with an advance consumption deposit (security) as per existing instructions,” an official spokesperson said in a statement.

The extension of load will be considered regular from the date of application by the applicant on the corporation portal and upon depositing the required advance consumption deposit (security).