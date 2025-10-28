Haryana: Man found guilty under POCSO Act, co-accused acquitted

A local court convicted a 25-year-old man in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2021. Additional sessions judge Bikramjit Aroura held the accused guilty, while a co-accused, aged 35, was acquitted. The court is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Tuesday.

The case was registered in July 2021 at the women police station, Panchkula, after authorities received information regarding the sexual assault of a 13-year-old minor girl. The victim’s father, a widower with three children, reported that his eldest daughter disclosed that the accused had sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions in June 2021. He further said that the accused had threatened to kill the girl and her family if she revealed the incidents.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 4, 6, and 10 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC (criminal intimidation). During the investigation, the victim’s statement was recorded under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The accused was formally arrested, and based on his disclosure statement, a 35-year-old man was also taken into custody as a co-accused. However, the co-accused’s counsel argued that his client was falsely implicated, as his name did not appear in the initial complaint or in the victim’s statement recorded under CrPC. The court subsequently acquitted the 35-year-old man.