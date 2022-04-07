Haryana: Man strangulates 13-year-old daughter, arrested
A man allegedly strangulated his 13-year-old daughter to death over her relationship with a co-villager in Sonepat, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the father, said Sonepat Sadar SHO Deepti Garg. “When the cops reached the village, the girl’s father claimed that she died after falling from stairs. On suspicion, our team enquired and sent the girl’s body for post-mortem examination. The autopsy revealed that there were injury marks on the girl’s body and she died due to strangulation. We have arrested the father and booked him under murder charges,” the SHO added. She said as per primary information, the accused had doubts over his daughter’s affair with a man of the same village. “We are probing the case from every angle and it is early to say more about this,” Garg added.
Missing boy found murdered in Karnal village
25% admissions under RTE in private schools: Haryana education minister
Haryana governor inaugurates blood component separation unit
NDMC reverses its fasting break order
A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency's vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who allegedly told officials that the relaxation was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.
Delhiwale: Stacking knowledge over decades
One day, years ago, an academic from abroad entered their house. The books are on the sofa, and on the chairs. This is sociologist Ashis Nandy's home. The couple's drawing room walls are covered with original works by artists Arpana Caur and Manu Parekh. He walks into a room dedicated exclusively to books. Thousands of volumes are stacked in the shelves, including the ones authored by him. The couple returns to the drawing room.
Delhi sees over 1 mn transactions using ration cards issued from other states
Delhi has seen over a million ration transactions under the Centre's One Nation One Ration Card scheme that was implemented by the Delhi government in July 2021, according to official data. Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million. Secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, Saurabh Gupta runs fair price shop in Vasant Vihar.
Mercury hits 39.3°C at Safdarjung, up to 42°C in some areas
Mercury touched 42C in parts of Delhi, leading to heatwave and severe heatwave in several areas, as the India Meteorological Department extended the 'yellow alert' for the next seven days. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7C a day ago. However, it rose to 42C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7C in Pitampura on the day.
Man mowed down on Outer Ring Road
A man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, the police said. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received a PCR call around 7.20am regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged between 30 and 35, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad, towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.
