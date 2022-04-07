Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Man strangulates 13-year-old daughter, arrested
Haryana: Man strangulates 13-year-old daughter, arrested

Sonepat Sadar SHO Deepti Garg said as per primary information, the accused had doubts over his daughter’s affair with a man of the same village
Sonepat Sadar SHO says they are probing the case from all angles. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 07:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Rohtak

A man allegedly strangulated his 13-year-old daughter to death over her relationship with a co-villager in Sonepat, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the father, said Sonepat Sadar SHO Deepti Garg. “When the cops reached the village, the girl’s father claimed that she died after falling from stairs. On suspicion, our team enquired and sent the girl’s body for post-mortem examination. The autopsy revealed that there were injury marks on the girl’s body and she died due to strangulation. We have arrested the father and booked him under murder charges,” the SHO added. She said as per primary information, the accused had doubts over his daughter’s affair with a man of the same village. “We are probing the case from every angle and it is early to say more about this,” Garg added.

Missing boy found murdered in Karnal village

KARNAL A day after a five-year-old boy went missing from Kamalpur Roran village of Karnal, his family members found him dead on the roof of the house of a neighbour. As per the police, the family suspected it to be a case of murder and filed complaint against some relatives. Police have rounded up some people for interrogation and more details on this case will be revealed soon, said a spokesperson.

25% admissions under RTE in private schools: Haryana education minister

Ambala Hitting out at the Opposition for targeting the state government for scraping Rule 134A, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said the decision was made in the interest of the public and unlike in the rule where 10% reservation was made for poor students, the Right To Education (RTE) will ensure that 25% students are given admission in the same category in private schools. The minister said this while addressing a press conference in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri on Wednesday. “From 2007 to 2014, the Congress didn’t give admission to students despite the implementation of the rule due to their alliance with private schools. But we have ensured that the schools allow admissions and warned them of cancellation of their licence. They have been asked to display all details for the admission on their website till April 15,” he told mediapersons.

Haryana governor inaugurates blood component separation unit

KARNAL Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday inaugurated a blood component separation unit at Red Cross Society blood bank in Panipat. An official spokesperson said the machine will facilitate the availability of platelets to the patients of thalassemia and dengue. The unit has been created with an investment of about 1.25 crore. The governor said this machine will be a gift to the people of Panipat and Haryana. Earlier, the governor also flagged off a multi-specialty ambulance provided by the Haryana Red Cross Society for Gurugram Red Cross Society and water purifiers meant for different districts of Haryana.

  • An NDMC official said it was standard practice in previous years for the civic body to permit employees who are fasting during Ramzan to leave from office early.

    NDMC reverses its fasting break order

    A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency's vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who allegedly told officials that the relaxation was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.

  • The couple’s drawing room walls are covered with original works by artists Arpana Caur and Manu Parekh.

    Delhiwale: Stacking knowledge over decades

    One day, years ago, an academic from abroad entered their house. The books are on the sofa, and on the chairs. This is sociologist Ashis Nandy's home. The couple's drawing room walls are covered with original works by artists Arpana Caur and Manu Parekh. He walks into a room dedicated exclusively to books. Thousands of volumes are stacked in the shelves, including the ones authored by him. The couple returns to the drawing room.

  • Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million.

    Delhi sees over 1 mn transactions using ration cards issued from other states

    Delhi has seen over a million ration transactions under the Centre's One Nation One Ration Card scheme that was implemented by the Delhi government in July 2021, according to official data. Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million. Secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, Saurabh Gupta runs fair price shop in Vasant Vihar.

  • Safdarjung is yet to touch the 40-degree mark this year, with 39.6°C the highest so far, logged on March 30.

    Mercury hits 39.3°C at Safdarjung, up to 42°C in some areas

    Mercury touched 42C in parts of Delhi, leading to heatwave and severe heatwave in several areas, as the India Meteorological Department extended the 'yellow alert' for the next seven days. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7C a day ago. However, it rose to 42C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7C in Pitampura on the day.

  • The deceased has not been identified yet, police officers said, since they could not find any documents on him at the spot, they said.

    Man mowed down on Outer Ring Road

    A man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, the police said. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received a PCR call around 7.20am regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged between 30 and 35, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad, towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.

