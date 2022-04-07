Haryana: Man strangulates 13-year-old daughter, arrested

A man allegedly strangulated his 13-year-old daughter to death over her relationship with a co-villager in Sonepat, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the father, said Sonepat Sadar SHO Deepti Garg. “When the cops reached the village, the girl’s father claimed that she died after falling from stairs. On suspicion, our team enquired and sent the girl’s body for post-mortem examination. The autopsy revealed that there were injury marks on the girl’s body and she died due to strangulation. We have arrested the father and booked him under murder charges,” the SHO added. She said as per primary information, the accused had doubts over his daughter’s affair with a man of the same village. “We are probing the case from every angle and it is early to say more about this,” Garg added.

Missing boy found murdered in Karnal village

KARNAL A day after a five-year-old boy went missing from Kamalpur Roran village of Karnal, his family members found him dead on the roof of the house of a neighbour. As per the police, the family suspected it to be a case of murder and filed complaint against some relatives. Police have rounded up some people for interrogation and more details on this case will be revealed soon, said a spokesperson.

25% admissions under RTE in private schools: Haryana education minister

Ambala Hitting out at the Opposition for targeting the state government for scraping Rule 134A, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said the decision was made in the interest of the public and unlike in the rule where 10% reservation was made for poor students, the Right To Education (RTE) will ensure that 25% students are given admission in the same category in private schools. The minister said this while addressing a press conference in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri on Wednesday. “From 2007 to 2014, the Congress didn’t give admission to students despite the implementation of the rule due to their alliance with private schools. But we have ensured that the schools allow admissions and warned them of cancellation of their licence. They have been asked to display all details for the admission on their website till April 15,” he told mediapersons.

Haryana governor inaugurates blood component separation unit

KARNAL Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday inaugurated a blood component separation unit at Red Cross Society blood bank in Panipat. An official spokesperson said the machine will facilitate the availability of platelets to the patients of thalassemia and dengue. The unit has been created with an investment of about ₹1.25 crore. The governor said this machine will be a gift to the people of Panipat and Haryana. Earlier, the governor also flagged off a multi-specialty ambulance provided by the Haryana Red Cross Society for Gurugram Red Cross Society and water purifiers meant for different districts of Haryana.