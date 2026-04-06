Haryana mandis to operate 24×7: Minister

Following repeated demands from the farmers and opposition, Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, said that farmers will not face difficulty in selling their crops and mandis will remain open 24 hours a day during the ongoing procurement season. Following repeated demands from the farmers and opposition, Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana, said that farmers will not face difficulty in selling their crops and mandis will remain open 24 hours a day during the ongoing procurement season. (File)

Earlier, the government had decided to allow purchase only from 6 am to 8 pm.

The minister was interacting with reporters at Thanesar grain market in Kurukshetra. He also said that farmers can bring their produce to the mandi not only by tractor-trailer but also through traditional means such as bullock carts.

“If a tractor-trailer does not have a number plate, farmers can write the registration number on the tractor using paint or display it on paper or a sticker while bringing the crop to the mandi,” he added.

Rana also said that registration on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal can be done by the farmer, the landowner, or a person cultivating the land on lease.

Farmers or landowners can also register nominated persons on the portal, he said.

He added that only the farmer or up to three nominated persons will be allowed to bring rabi crops to the mandi for sale.

“Verification of the farmer or nominated persons will be done through fingerprint biometric devices. If fingerprint verification is not possible, eye-scan biometric verification will also be used. This biometric process will not be conducted at the mandi gate but at the time of wheat procurement,” he added.

He further said that to ensure farmers do not have to wait for gate passes, temporary staff have been deployed through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

Rana further said that the state government aims to save farmers’ time in selling their produce and ensure complete transparency in the procurement process.

He said that every single grain of the farmers’ crop will be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and no inconvenience will be allowed in the selling process.

He also appealed to farmers and commission agents (arhtiyas) to work in coordination with the administration to resolve issues related to the lifting of crops.