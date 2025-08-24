Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar slams Opposition parties for ‘disrupting’ House proceedings

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday criticised opposition parties for disrupting the house proceedings of the ongoing Haryana Vidhan Sabha session and said that the people are watching, who will answer them. The minister was in Karnal to attend an event by the state government to observe National Space Day at Mangalsen Auditorium.

Karnal MP Khattar said that the parties in the state are taking cue from what happened in the monsoon session of the Parliament.

“Opposition parties did not let the Parliament function. They raised such issues that were made-up by them. The opposition parties and their allies think that not letting the house function will help them. But the public is watching them,” he said.

While speaking on the death of Bhiwani teacher, Khattar said that the state government has been serious on the incident and accepted every demand of the family. “There is no doubt that the case was a challenge for the government, but the Haryana police investigation took place swiftly. Moreover, the government also allowed a CBI probe into the case, as per the family’s request,” the minister added.

When asked about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Bihar, Khattar said that all the parties have a right to do so. “The voters of Bihar have well understood that the votes of the infiltrators have always benefited the opposition. But now as a scrutiny is underway, only these parties are protesting as they were using those votes in their favour,” the minister said.

At the programme, Khattar praised Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), its scientists and all the persons involved for the success of Chandrayaan-3 in 2023, for which the National Space Day is observed every August 23.

The minister also congratulated Dipanshu Garg and Aishwarya Garg of Karnal working in ISRO for the success of Gaganyaan-3. He said that Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently went to the International Space Station, has also created history.

On the occasion, former ISRO scientist Bidyut Kumar Bhadra gave detailed information on India’s space science achievements and project director Ritu Karidhal gave information on the challenges behind success in the field of space science.

Higher education department additional chief secretary Vineet Garg informed that Aryabhatta Science Center is being established on five acres of land in Ambala Cantt at a cost of ₹85 crore.

Several school students of Karnal and Panipat districts who got first, second and third positions in poster making, essay writing and seminar were also awarded.