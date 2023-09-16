Haryana minister Sandeep Singh furnishes bail bonds in sexual harassment case

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appeared before a court in Chandigarh to furnish bail bonds on Saturday, a day after he was granted anticipatory bail in connection with a sexual harassment case registered against him last year on the complaint of a junior woman athletics coach. Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appeared before a court in Chandigarh to furnish bail bonds on Saturday in connection with a sexual harassment case. (HT file photo)

Sandeep Singh appeared before the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Rahul Garg to furnish the bail bonds, said his counsel Siddhant Pandit, who was present with the minister’s main counsel Rabindra Pandit.

The court of additional sessions judge Rajeev K Beri had on Friday allowed Sandeep Singh’s anticipatory bail plea.

The court had directed that the accused shall surrender before the trial court/illaqa magistrate, Chandigarh, within 10 days from Friday and furnish personal bonds with one like surety each of ₹1 lakh to the satisfaction of the court.

Chandigarh Police had filed a chargesheet last month, nearly eight months since the registration of the case. The case stems from allegations of sexual assault made by a junior athletics coach from Haryana against the BJP leader.

Sandeep Singh’s counsel said that his client had been falsely implicated, whereas the complainant’s counsel countered the argument.

The minister has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

At present, Sandeep Singh is the minister of state for printing and stationery. He is a first-time MLA and former India hockey captain.

After he was charged in connection with the alleged sexual harassment, he stepped down as the state sports and youth affairs minister on “moral grounds”.

