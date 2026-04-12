Haryana: New rules to make procurement more transparent, says Saini

Even as opposition parties and farmers continue to oppose the new procurement rules, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Saturday that the state government has implemented the initiatives to make the purchase system more transparent, secure and farmer-friendly. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at an event on Saturday.

“These measures will increase transparency in the crop procurement process, curb unauthorised activities and provide convenient and faster services to farmers,” he said.

Saini said the government mandated a three-tier crop verification system, which ensures that the crop brought to procurement centers matches the crop registered by the farmer.

This makes the crop verification process more accurate and reliable, he added.

The CM was in Kurukshetra to review the wheat procurement process at the Babain grain market. On arrival, he also spoke to farmers about their problems, including bringing wheat to the market, selling and payment.

Saini also honored Hamidpur farmer Dharamchand, who sold wheat in front of him and said that the state government is fully committed to the interests of farmers and will ensure the purchase of every grain of their crops.

“The government implemented comprehensive reforms in the procurement system and appointed nodal officers in each market. Senior officials are entrusted with regularly monitoring district markets, and deputy commissioners are in charge of the procurement system at the district level. Ministers and MLAs are also regularly visiting markets to review the arrangements so that farmers do not face any inconvenience,” he added.

Saini further said that for the convenience of farmers, in cases of very old or new vehicles, where the vehicle number is unavailable, gate passes are permitted to be issued based solely on the vehicle photo.

Earlier in the day, he also attended the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti celebrations and the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Savitribai Jyotiba Phule Group of Institutions, organized by the Saini Sabha, Kurukshetra, at Babain.

During the programme, he also announced that the demand to open the Savitribai Jyotiba Phule College of Nursing put forward by the organization, would be fulfilled, and announced a grant of Rs. 51 lakh from the voluntary fund to the organization.

Saini also announced the widening of the Mathana-Babain road from 5.5 meters to 7 meters at a cost of ₹13.38 crore.

Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana also announced a grant of ₹11 lakh each to the organisation on his and cabinet minister Krishna Kumar Bedi’s behalf.