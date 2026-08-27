Noida: Blocked sewers flood homes in Sector 19, residents seek action

Noida: Residents of Noida’s Sector 19 are concerned over overflowing sewers as they alleged on Wednesday that the blocked drains and inadequate cleaning have led to sewage water entering several houses in the area. The Noida authority officials said that the concern over the matter would be soon looked into. (HT Archive)

Sector 19, comprising A, B and C blocks, has an estimated population of around 25,000, including tenants.

The Noida authority officials said that the concern over the matter would be soon looked into.

Talking to HT, residents said the sewers, located near houses, in the Sector’s A Block are blocked for over a month despite repeated complaints to the Noida authority. On Wednesday, the sewage water entered houses once again, leaving residents helpless and seek private help for cleaning.

“Today, dirty sewer water again entered the houses, and the owners were compelled to spend a substantial amount to get their houses cleaned. It is shameful that in this high-tech city of Noida, dirty sewer water is backflowing into bedrooms,” said RC Gupta, president of the Sector 19 RWA.

The RWA said several senior citizens, living in the affected area, have been facing difficulties due to the sewage overflow.

JP Mahajan, 80, a resident of A Block, said sewage water entered his neighbour’s house. “It happened to us 10-12 days ago as well. We had to use buckets and cleaners to take the water out. The sewers have been blocked for months, which causes them to overflow to the extent that sewage enters people’s houses,” he said.

A similar complaint submitted by the Sector 19 RWA on August 10 was also reviewed by HT.

“We are getting sewers cleaned, including in Sector 19. The matter raised by the residents will especially be looked into,” said Ashok Verma, senior manager, Noida authority’s Jal department.

To be sure, sewage overflow has also been reported from other parts of Noida. Residents of sectors 51, 50 and 82 have previously raised similar concerns over blocked sewers.