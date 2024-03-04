Haryana: Nod to contracts and purchase items worth 2,352 crore

The high-powered purchase panel of Haryana government on Monday gave ₹163 crore approval for the construction of elevated road with service road from Delhi-Agra National Highway to DND-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh bypass KMP link. Different purchase committees which met here under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also accorded approval to contracts and purchases of various items worth more than ₹ 2,352 crore. (HT File Photo)

Different purchase committees which met here under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also accorded approval to contracts and purchases of various items worth more than ₹2,352 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“After holding negotiations with various bidders in the meeting, approximately ₹74 crore were saved by determining the rates,” an official spokesperson said in a statement.

The purchase panels comprise of transport minister Mool Chand Sharma; energy minister Ranjit Singh; agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal; cooperation minister Banwari Lal; urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta; development and panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli, and minister of state for labour Anoop Dhanak.

There were 80 agendas placed before the committees, and 76 agendas were approved.

Govt girls’ college in Mangali

The panel gave nod to construct a government girls college in Mangali in Hisar district at a cost of about ₹14 crore. Approval was also given to the construction of two high-level bridges on SYL and NBK canal on Nilokheri-Kharsa-Dhand Road in Nilokheri constituency of Karnal district, besides a nod for the extension of grain and lakkar mandi in Ellenabad, Sirsa district.

Devp works worth ₹190 cr under GMDA

The panel approved development works worth Rs190 crore under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). This includes the construction of a 7.5-meter-wide service road along Dwarka Expressway on both sides, drainage of storm water, 33/11 kV substation for Dhanwapur STP, and works related to water treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai.