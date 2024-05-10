 Haryana Police reunites missing UP girl with family - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana Police reunites missing UP girl with family

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 10, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The girl had been missing since 2019 and she was reunited with her family due to the relentless efforts of ASI Rajesh Kumar, who is part of the State Crime Branch’s anti-human trafficking unit in Panchkula, a police spokesperson said

The Haryana Police on Thursday said that its anti-human trafficking unit has reunited a mentally disabled minor girl, missing for the past six years from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, with her family.

On January 29, 2024, the anti-human trafficking unit received information about a missing girl (now about 18 years old), residing at a childcare institute in Narayangarh. (HT Photo)
On January 29, 2024, the anti-human trafficking unit received information about a missing girl (now about 18 years old), residing at a childcare institute in Narayangarh. (HT Photo)

The girl had been missing since 2019. She was reunited with her family due to the relentless efforts of ASI Rajesh Kumar, who is part of the State Crime Branch’s anti-human trafficking unit in Panchkula, a police spokesperson said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On January 29, 2024, the anti-human trafficking unit received information about a missing girl (now about 18 years old), residing at a childcare institute in Narayangarh. The girl had been living at the Yamunanagar BalKunj Chhachhrauli for the past six years after she was found abandoned at the Ambala railway station on November 21, 2019.

The spokesperson said ASI Rajesh Kumar was assigned to investigate the case. He conducted several video calls with the missing girl and counselled her. Due to her mental condition, she was unable to provide much information about herself.

However, she repeatedly uttered the word “Mughalsarai,” which became a crucial clue in the search for her family.

“Her voice was recorded and small clues were pieced together to track down her family. Finally, the girl’s family was located,” the spokesperson said, adding the girl’s mother recounted the incident of her daughter going missing from the Prayagraj railway station in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana Police reunites missing UP girl with family

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On