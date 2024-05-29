 Haryana poll seizures reach ₹77 crore: CEO - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haryana poll seizures reach 77 crore: CEO

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 29, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Haryana CEO said during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the cash, illicit liquor, drugs, and valuables worth ₹18.36 crore were seized. Agarwal stated that thus far, the police have seized cash amounting to ₹7.24 crore, the income tax department ₹9.38 crore, and the DRI ₹2.78 crore. Additionally, cash has been seized by other agencies as well, he said.

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal has said that till Tuesday the law enforcement agencies have seized cash, illicit liquor, drugs, and valuables worth ₹77 crore ever since the Lok Sabha elections code of conduct came into force.

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal has said that till Tuesday the law enforcement agencies have seized cash, illicit liquor, drugs, and valuables worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77 crore ever since the Lok Sabha elections code of conduct came into force. ((Getty Images/iStockphoto)/ Representational image)
Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal has said that till Tuesday the law enforcement agencies have seized cash, illicit liquor, drugs, and valuables worth 77 crore ever since the Lok Sabha elections code of conduct came into force. ((Getty Images/iStockphoto)/ Representational image)

He said during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the cash, illicit liquor, drugs, and valuables worth 18.36 crore were seized. Agarwal stated that thus far, the police have seized cash amounting to 7.24 crore, the income tax department 9.38 crore, and the DRI 2.78 crore. Additionally, cash has been seized by other agencies as well, he said.

