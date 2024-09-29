Menu Explore
Haryana polls: Another blow to BJP as Panchkula councillor defects to Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Sep 29, 2024 06:51 PM IST

Now, in the 20-member Panchkula MC House, the Congress stands the strongest with 10 councillors, ahead of BJP's eight and Jannayak Janata Party's two. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal is from the BJP

In another setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the October 5 Haryana assembly elections, party’s councillor from Ward Number 19 Paramjeet Kaur on Saturday defected to the Congress, bringing the saffron fold’s strength in the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) below that of the Congress.

Welcoming Paramjeet in the party fold, Congress candidate from Panchkula Chander Mohan, said, "The Congress is now in majority in the Panchkula MC House. Congress' victory in the upcoming elections of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor is certain." (HT Photo)
Welcoming Paramjeet in the party fold, Congress candidate from Panchkula Chander Mohan, said, “The Congress is now in majority in the Panchkula MC House. Congress’ victory in the upcoming elections of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor is certain.” (HT Photo)

Now, in the 20-member Panchkula MC House, the Congress stands the strongest with 10 councillors, ahead of BJP’s eight and Jannayak Janata Party’s (JJP) two. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal is from the BJP.

JJP was a coalition partner of the BJP, but the alliance was snapped before the parliamentary elections in March this year.

“The people are troubled by 10 years of BJP’s misrule,” said Paramjeet Kaur, who had contested as an independent in the 2020 MC elections, but after winning from Ward 19 joined the BJP.

Welcoming Paramjeet in the party fold, Congress candidate from Panchkula Chander Mohan, said, “The Congress is now in majority in the Panchkula MC House. Congress’ victory in the upcoming elections of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor is certain.”

Paramjeet’s switch comes just six days after another BJP councillor, Suneet Singla, who was elected from Ward Number 13, joined the Congress on Sunday.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On