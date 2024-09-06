Haryana polls: One Panchkula candidate files nominations on Day 1

One candidate filed his nomination papers for the Panchkula assembly seat of the district, on the first day of the nomination process for Haryana assembly elections. For the Kalka constituency, nominations can be submitted at the SDM office in Kalka. For the Panchkula constituency, nominations can be filed at SDM court at the mini secretariat, Panchkula. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-district election officer (DEO) Yash Garg said Krishan Singh Negi, representing the Right to Recall Party (RRP), filed his nomination for the Panchkula assembly seat before sub-divisional magistrate (SDM)-cum-returning officer (RO), Gaurav Chauhan.

RRP was founded by an IIT Delhi graduate and anti-corruption activist Rahul Chimanbhai Mehta in March 2019. The party came into existence because Mehta and his companions wanted to form a political party to gave publicity to the drafts of Right to Recall laws on PM and CMs.

Garg said nomination process has commenced following the issuance of election notification on Thursday. Candidates can file their nomination papers on any working day between 11 am and 3 pm until September 12. Scrutiny of documents will take place on September 13, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 16 if they want to.

For the Kalka constituency, nominations can be submitted at the SDM office in Kalka. For the Panchkula constituency, nominations can be filed at SDM court at the mini secretariat, Panchkula. Voting is scheduled for October 5, with vote counting to be conducted on October 8.

Nine inter-district nakas set up

Ahead of the elections, nine inter-district checkpoints (nakas) have been established.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik said nine checkpoints have been established, seven of which are along the borders with neighbouring states. These include checkpoints in Sector 17 and 18 in Panchkula, Mauli Jagran, Manimajra, Zirakpur, Ramnagar and Peer Muchalla in Punjab, and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Kaushik stated that the number of checkpoints will increase 72 hours before the election. Joint checkpoints would be set up at district borders to monitor the movement of liquor, drugs, cash, and weapons. CAPF personnel are deployed at these checkpoints, with CCTV arrangements being made to ensure close surveillance.