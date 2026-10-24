Haryana power employees call off strike, CM assures ‘no privatisation’

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced that power department employees called off their strike, which had paralysed electricity supply operations in the state, after the government agreed to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, directing the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to revoke its decision to grant a licence to a private company for supplying electricity in Gurugram and Nuh. Let me reiterate in the strongest possible terms that there will be no privatisation of electricity services, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said after a meeting with the Haryana Power Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front in Panchkula. (HT)

“Let me reiterate in the strongest possible terms that there will be no privatisation of electricity services,” the CM said after a meeting with the Haryana Power Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front in Panchkula.

“The state government is committed to protecting the interests of consumers and ensuring the welfare of power employees. This has been the government’s consistent stand from the very beginning,” said the CM.

According to Saini, representatives of the electricity employees’ unions announced the withdrawal of their strike and confirmed that they will resume work immediately to facilitate the restoration of the power supply.

Energy minister Anil Vij, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and a battery of senior officers of different departments were also present at the meeting that lasted about three hours.

Addressing a news conference, Saini said the state government has issued directions to the HERC under Section 108 (of the Electricity Act, 2003) to cancel the order in question.

The energy minister said that during the discussion with representatives of electricity employees’ unions, it was agreed that under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, the state government can issue necessary directions to the HERC. “Accordingly, officials have been directed to take immediate action. In addition, under Section 94 of the Act, we will also file a review petition, and officials have been directed in this regard,” Vij said.

The power department employees began a three-day strike on October 22, opposing the HERC’s decision of granting a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence to a 2025 incorporated company — Eleven Power — for Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts despite objections from the Haryana’s power distribution and transmission companies, power engineers, employee unions and public representatives.

In order to address the concerns of electricity employees, the government had convened a meeting that was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere. Saini said that during the discussions, the government reiterated its unwavering commitment to the government’s stated position and assured the employees’ representatives of full support.

“The government’s position is clear and consistent,” he said, adding that much before the HERC passed its order, the energy minister had clearly articulated the government’s position on this issue in the state assembly.

“The minister’s statement (in the assembly) reflected the government’s unequivocal stand that we are opposed to privatisation,” Saini said, assuring that the government remains firm in its position.

Following the discussions, the associations of the striking employees announced to withdraw the strike with immediate effect. The meeting pertaining to employees’ remaining demands will be held on November 3.