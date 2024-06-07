Haryana removes age cap on accident cover for farmers, agri labourers

The Haryana government has removed the age cap on availing benefits under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jeevan Suraksha Yojana by farmers, agriculture labourers, and market yard labourers. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini conducted a review meeting on Thursday. (ANI)

“Now, children below the age of 10 and persons older than 65 years will also be eligible for benefits under the scheme,” an official spokesperson said.

Under this scheme, financial assistance ranging from ₹37,500 to ₹5 lakh is provided to farmers, agriculture labourers, and market yard labourers in case of death or disability while operating agricultural machinery.

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini here to review the projects of the department of agriculture, horticulture, and Haryana state agriculture marketing board.

The chief minister said trading of apples will also start in the apple market in Kalka from July 15.

Stating that many projects are implemented late due to non-availability of land or non-approval from other departments, Saini said to resolve all such matters, Haryana gati shakti should be created in the state on the lines of PM gati shakti. “All departments should be brought on this one platform so that whatever projects are there, where more than one department is involved, they can resolve their matters quickly,” he said, adding issues of the deputy commissioner level will also be heard in Haryana Gati Shakti and solutions will be found.