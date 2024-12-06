Haryana: Road mishaps claim 4 lives in 24 hours in Mahendergarh, Jind

Four people died in separate road accidents in Mahendergarh and Jind within 24 hours. In Jind, two persons were killed after their speeding car rammed into a shop in Jind’s Safidon on Thursday night, said police. (HT Photo)

In Mahendergarh, two traders were killed and three were critically wounded when the car they were travelling in flipped after crashing into a divider near Narnaul during the wee hours of Friday, said police. The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Lakhera and Arvind Lakhera, both were in their early 40s.

A spokesman of Mahendergarh police said the incident occurred around 3 am on Friday. Five people were returning from Sonepat after attending a wedding when their car hit a divider near Narnaul.

“ Three persons, including Pankaj’s 17-year-old son, received injuries. The injured were rushed to civil hospital in Narnaul, where they were referred to a hospital in Jaipur,” the spokesman added.

In Jind, two persons were killed after their speeding car rammed into a shop in Jind’s Safidon on Thursday night, said police. The deceased have been identified as Aditya alias Lilu,22, and Rahul, 23, both belonged to Panipat district. Investigating officer ASI Jaibir Singh said the mishap occurred when the duo was returning after attending a marriage and they were going to Panipat.

“The accident was so fierce that the car was completely damaged. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Panipat, where doctors declared them dead,” the ASI added.