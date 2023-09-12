News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Roadways bus runs over 37-year-old biker in Zirakpur

Haryana Roadways bus runs over 37-year-old biker in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 12, 2023 03:33 AM IST

The deceased, Mohammed Farkan, hailed from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and was currently living in Mullanpur with his family; his brother, who was riding pillion, also suffered serious injuries

A 37-year-old motorcyclist, who stopped to avoid hitting a stray bull, was mowed down by a Haryana Roadways bus in Zirakpur on Monday.

Following the accident, an angry crowd blocked the road and pelted the bus with stones while raising slogans against Haryana Roadways. (HT Photo)
The deceased, Mohammed Farkan, hailed from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and was currently living in Mullanpur with his family. His brother, who was riding pillion, also suffered serious injuries.

His brother Mohammad Shadab told the police that they sold garments and were going to Ambala to purchase more stock. As they reached near Best Price Mall in Zirakpur, a stray bull suddenly came in front of their motorcycle, forcing Farkan to apply brakes.

But the Haryana Roadways bus following them could not stop in time and hit them. As they fell on the road, the bus ran over Farkan, killing him on the spot.

The bus driver, identified as Udayveer Singh of Faridabad, Haryana, fled the spot, leaving the bus behind.

An angry crowd blocked the road and pelted the bus with stones while raising slogans against Haryana Roadways.

Cops pacified the crowd and assured them of nabbing the accused driver soon, following which the blockade was cleared. The driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station on Shadab’s complaint.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

