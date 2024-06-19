Haryana roadways buses to provide drinking water to passengers

With heat wave continuing in Haryana, the transport department decided to provide “cold drinking water” to all roadways passengers. The director state transport in a letter to the general managers of all the depots of the roadways, directed to ensure availability of drinking water in the roadways buses with immediate effect. “Due to continuous rise in heat wave, passengers travelling in roadways buses should be provided drinking water so that they do not face difficulties...every bus of the roadways should have cold drinking water availability,” said the director transport. (HT File Photo)

“Due to continuous rise in heat wave, passengers travelling in roadways buses should be provided drinking water so that they do not face difficulties...every bus of the roadways should have cold drinking water availability,” said the director transport.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“In response to the increasing heat wave, the Haryana government has made the provision of cold drinking water for passengers in all Haryana state transport buses. The directorate of state transport has issued instructions to all general managers across the state to implement this initiative immediately,” an official spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the direction highlights the necessity of cold water due to the escalating temperatures, which have caused significant discomfort for bus passengers.

.