News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana roadways to start bus service to Ayodhya after Jan 22

Haryana roadways to start bus service to Ayodhya after Jan 22

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 01, 2024 10:55 PM IST

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said in future if there is demand from other districts, direct bus service will be started to Ayodhya from there as well

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Monday announced that the state government will start direct bus service to Ayodhya from Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat after January 22.

He said in future if there is demand from other districts, direct bus service will be started to Ayodhya from there as well. The transport minister made the announcement while addressing a gathering in Ballabgarh, Faridabad.

