Haryana roadways to start bus service to Ayodhya after Jan 22
Jan 01, 2024 10:55 PM IST
Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said in future if there is demand from other districts, direct bus service will be started to Ayodhya from there as well
Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Monday announced that the state government will start direct bus service to Ayodhya from Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat after January 22.
He said in future if there is demand from other districts, direct bus service will be started to Ayodhya from there as well. The transport minister made the announcement while addressing a gathering in Ballabgarh, Faridabad.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Share this article