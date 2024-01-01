Haryana roadways to start bus service to Ayodhya after Jan 22

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Monday announced that the state government will start direct bus service to Ayodhya from Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat after January 22. HT Image

He said in future if there is demand from other districts, direct bus service will be started to Ayodhya from there as well. The transport minister made the announcement while addressing a gathering in Ballabgarh, Faridabad.