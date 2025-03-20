Haryana sets up special courts for mining offences trials

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered the constitution of special courts for expeditious trial of offences under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. This is the first time that special courts have been set up by the state government for trial of offences under section 4(1) and (1-A) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. This is the first time that special courts have been set up by the state government for trial of offences under section 4(1) and (1-A) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. (HT File)

As per an order issued by additional chief secretary (ACS), Administration of Justice department, Sumita Misra, all the courts of district and sessions judges and additional district and sessions judges have been appointed as the judges of special courts in terms of section 30-B of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The judges of the special courts have been appointed with the concurrence of Punjab and Haryana high court, the order said.

These special courts will hold trial for violation of section 4 (1) and (1-A) of the 1957 Act which prohibits a undertaking of any reconnaissance, prospecting or mining operations in any area except in accordance with the terms and conditions of a reconnaissance permit or of a prospecting licence or of an exploration licence of a mining lease granted under this Act and the rules made thereunder. The law also prohibits transport or storage of any mineral except in accordance with the provisions of the 1957 Act and the rules made thereunder.