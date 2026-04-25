Haryana Shiksha Parishad official sacked for misappropriation

The state government on Friday also dismissed under-suspension finance controller of Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad (HSSPP), Randhir Singh, from service for his alleged role in misappropriation of government funds in criminal conspiracy with bank officials and other private persons. The order said that during the course of ACB investigation, it was found that HSSPP was maintaining a bank account with IDFC First Bank, Sector-32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo for representation)

As per the dismissal order signed by additional chief secretary (ACS), finance, Arun Gupta, Randhir was arrested by anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on March 14 following the registration of an FIR on February 23.

“This is a fit case where it is not reasonably practicable to hold a regular departmental enquiry, and the provisions of Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution deserve to be invoked in the interest of justice, public administration, and safeguarding public funds,’’ said the dismissal order.

The order said that during the course of ACB investigation, it was found that HSSPP was maintaining a bank account with IDFC First Bank, Sector-32, Chandigarh, in which Randhir Singh was one of the authorised signatories, and his personal mobile number was linked operationally associated with the said account.

“An amount of about ₹100 crore was credited into the said bank account on January 8, 2025, from the bank account of the department maintained at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sector 9, Panchkula, out of which a sum of about ₹54 crore was fraudulently withdrawn and misappropriated through unauthorised, irregular and manipulated transactions between 01.01.2025 and 20.02.2026 to various entities linked directly or indirectly with the accused. These fraudulent transactions have allegedly been made based on call confirmations done by the then IDFC First bank branch manager Ribhav Rishi to Randhir Singh on his mobile number registered for account opening,’’ the order said.

The order further said that on the basis of the disclosure statement of the accused Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar, Randhir Singh has allegedly obtained illegal gratification directly from Rishi and Kumar. The illegal gratification obtained by Randhir is both in the form of cash and other favors like flight tickets for a tour from Chandigarh to Goa in 2025 for himself and five family members. “Based on analysis of call detail records (CDR) of arrested accused persons, it is evident that Randhir was in constant communication with Rishi and Abhay, a former relationship manager at IDFC First Bank, even after their removal from IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, Chandigarh,’’ the order said.