Haryana to equip revenue officials with smart tablets

The Haryana government has approved the purchase of 4,156 smart tablets for revenue officials such as patwaris and kanungos with an aim to modernise field operations, reduce procedural delays and improve delivery of revenue services. The FCR said that all 4,156 tablets will be integrated with a Mobile Device Management (MDM) system supported by a two-year cloud-hosted licence. (HT Photo for representation)

Financial commissioner, revenue (FCR) Sumita Misra said the adoption of digital tools is expected to reduce delays, minimise errors and curb discrepancies in revenue services. “Citizens, particularly farmers, will benefit from faster, more reliable and doorstep delivery of services, thereby reducing the need for repeated visits to government offices,” Misra said.

She said that the move will take the technology beyond offices and urban centres to the field level where revenue officials have direct interface with citizens. “For decades, patwaris and kanungos have relied on manual records, hand-drawn maps and extensive paperwork, making the process time-consuming and physically demanding. With the introduction of these mobile devices, officials will now be able to conduct field surveys, record data, capture GPS-tagged photographs and upload information directly to central servers in real time. The inclusion of voice-to-text functionality will further simplify data entry, reduce manual effort and improve accuracy,’’ the FCR said.

The FCR said that all 4,156 tablets will be integrated with a Mobile Device Management (MDM) system supported by a two-year cloud-hosted licence. This will enable the government to centrally monitor, update, secure and manage all devices in real time, ensuring operational continuity, data integrity and accountability at every level, she said.