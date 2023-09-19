Haryana to introduce cashless services in all district hospitals

The Haryana government on Tuesday said a decision has been taken to introduce cashless services in all the district hospitals, which are already being provided across the state through a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative. The Haryana government on Tuesday said a decision has been taken to introduce cashless services in all the district hospitals, which are already being provided across the state through a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

These services include medical procedures such as CT scans, MRIs, dialysis and Cath Lab facilities.

An official spokesperson said that the state government has directed all civil surgeons and principal medical officers to ensure that service providers extend these crucial medical services to state government employees in a cashless manner across the state.

This decision will provide substantial advantages to state employees, eliminating the financial burden associated with these medical procedures and promoting easier access to essential healthcare services, the spokesperson said.