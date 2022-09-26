Haryana to recruit 18,000 teachers soon: CM Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the state government will recruit 18,000 teachers soon.

Speaking at a function here, Khattar said the government will recruit 11,000 permanent teachers in schools and 7,000 teachers’ posts will be filed through the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam.

The CM felicitated nearly 300 students who bagged the first three places in districts and state during a function at Maharshi Dayanand University.

“To improve the educational standard in the state, we have distributed 5 lakh tablets among students from classes 10 to 12 and 2.5 lakh tablets will be distributed soon to the students. We have selected two blocks to make the schools equipped with smart room classes, dual desks and the beautification work has already started. And all these works will be done through the school management committee,” the CM added.

Khattar said that the Haryana government has turned 4,000 angwandi centres into play-way schools. ENDS