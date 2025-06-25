Haryana: Will lock HAU gates if demands unmet by Jun 26, warn protesters

Students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) in Hisar, who have been demanding resignation of vice-chancellor (VC) Prof BR Kamboj in connection with June 10 lathicharge, on Tuesday said they would close all four gates of the varsity and suspend the work if their demands were not met by June 26. The protesting students had called a mahapanchayat which was attended by several social activists, farmer union leaders, political leaders and student union leaders from across the country. Addressing the students, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the people associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have taken control over the educational institutes without any merit. (HT Photo)

Farmer union leaders Rakesh Tikait, Yudhvir Singh and political leaders, including Rania MLA Arjun Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal, his cousin Digvijay Singh Chautala, who heads the youth wing of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), former finance minister and senior Congress leader Sampat Singh and Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala, were among those who attended the mahapanchayat and extended their support to the students.

Vinod Kumar, a student leader, said, “We have given an ultimatum to the government and sought acceptance of our eight demands by June 26. If they fail to do so, we, along with social activists, will close all four gates of the university on June 27 morning. We are demanding resignation of vice-chancellor BR Kamboj, action against those named in the FIR and their termination, revision of the stipend structure, rollback of seat reservations for Land Donation Villages (LDV), and medical compensation for injured students, taking back FIR registered against students along with other demands,” he said.

Addressing the students, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the people associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have taken control over the educational institutes without any merit. “Earlier, this government used lathis on farmers. Now, they thrashed students. These students come from humble backgrounds from all castes, whose forefathers played a key role in India’s independence. The students had changed regimes earlier too and this is a fight just to remove the vice-chancellor,” he added.

INLD’s Rania MLA Arjun Chautala said he raised the issue of “autocratic” functioning of the vice-chancellor, who “falsely claimed to receive the MS Swaminathan award” for his contribution in the farming sector. “The VC is running his own government on the campus and he instructed the security guards to attack the students. He will have to go. Our party and student body are standing with the students. You have to stay firm on your demands. I will again raise this issue in the state assembly,” he added.

Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala said the Congress would stand in solidarity with students from Chandigarh to Delhi. He said that the party would raise the issue in the state assembly and Parliament. JJP’s youth body state president Digvijay Chautala condemned the attack on students and termed it a “cowardly act” by the vice-chancellor.

“A person who gave orders to use baton on students has no right to run the office. His arrogance and oppressive action has crossed all limits and now he should pack his bag to vacate the campus,” he added.

Former student leader and social activist Ramesh Punia alleged, “The vice-chancellor is indulged in corrupt practices as he appointed his relatives and loyalists to key positions. Assistant professor Radhe Shyam, who was arrested for assaulting students, is a relative of another accused — chief security officer Sukhbir Singh — and he was appointed during Kamboj’s tenure. Sukhbir was promoted as chief security officer by changing several rules while his wife Bas Kaur was appointed assistant professor and hostel warden. She is mounting pressure on girl students to stay away from protest.”

He further alleged that VC’s wife Santosh Kumari had claimed house rent allowance in violation of norms while serving as a government school principal, and later returned the same. “The VC appointed his wife as director of the HAU’s campus school without any advertisement,” he said, adding, “Sukhbir Singh terminated the services of 52 security guards on VC’s direction and appointed 40 security guards from their closed circle. The government should remove the VC and initiate a high level probe.”

Repeated attempts to establish contact with VC Kamboj, chief security officer Sukhbir Singh and others went futile as they didn’t respond to calls.