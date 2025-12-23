Haryana winter session ends, ‘vote chori’ debate triggers bedlam in House, Congress stages walkout

The winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha ended on a bitter note after a seven-hour-long sitting on Monday during which the ruling BJP-backed resolution to discuss “vote chori” accusations sparked a heated war of words, with the Congress stalling proceedings and questioning assembly’s authority to take up the hot-button issue. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the winter session of the assembly on Monday. (HT)

After a BJP MLA moved the resolution around 4:30pm, seeking a discussion on “the situation arising out of the ongoing electoral reforms relating to the preparation of electoral rolls”, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini concluded his 13-minute address at around 7:15pm in the absence of the Congress, which staged walkouts twice from the House and forced a 15-minute adjournment.

The Congress stalled proceedings with sloganeering and objected to any discussion on the issue, arguing that the House had no jurisdiction to debate electoral reforms even as speaker Harvinder Kalyan admitted the resolution and scheduled a two-hour discussion. Of the total time, 50 minutes were allotted to the BJP, 40 minutes to the Congress, and five minutes each to the INLD and Independent members.

When the resolution was being moved, Congress members were on their feet in protest. Amid the din, the speaker repeatedly said there was “confusion” and that people had the right to know the truth and the correct picture about the “vote theft” allegations. “The Congress has alleged vote chori in Haryana and raised the same slogan in this House. Let us debate openly whether any vote theft has actually taken place,” Saini said, as Congress members continued shouting slogans from their seats.

Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda questioned the intent of the resolution, asking whether it fell within the assembly’s domain. “What is the objective of this discussion? Can this House issue directions to the Election Commission?” Hooda asked.

As the standoff continued, the speaker said the concerns raised in the resolution were genuine. “People have the right to know the truth. This ruckus will not prevent discussion,” he said, pointing out that the issue had also been debated in the Lok Sabha on the day Haryana MLAs visited Parliament.

BJP MLA Gaurav Gautam accused the Congress of defaming the government by putting up large hoardings alleging vote theft, while refusing to debate the issue inside the House. Parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda said the Congress was “running away from discussion” while maligning the government outside the assembly. With the deadlock persisting, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes at 4.55 pm.

When proceedings resumed at 5.09 pm, arguments continued over whether the assembly was competent to discuss the issue. Senior Congress leaders Geeta Bhukkal, BB Batra, Raghuvir Singh Kadian reiterated that the matter was outside the assembly’s jurisdiction and could not be taken up under the rules.

For about 22 minutes, members from both sides traded questions and counter-questions over whether the Haryana assembly had the jurisdiction to take up the issue. Amid the din, the Speaker said: “I have admitted the motion after examining it thoroughly. When someone is labelled a thief, that person has every right to clarify his position.”

While din prevailed, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Arjun Chautala spoke on this issue and blasted the Congress for “double standards” and baseless allegations of vote chori. At 5.57 pm, the Congress staged a noisy walkout from the House and cabinet minister Vipul Goel hit out at the Congress for avoiding a debate. “The Congress is the biggest thief. It raised allegations of vote theft in the House and then walked out without facing discussion...Congress stands exposed,” Goel said.

Chief minister Saini said the BJP government had been formed with an overwhelming mandate by the people of Haryana and that branding it as a “vote chori” amounted to misinformation and an insult to the verdict. He pointed out that when the assembly election results were declared on October 8, 2024, the opposition raised no objections. “Everything was normal then. The allegations surfaced much later,” he said, adding that an attempt was made to take the narrative beyond Haryana and spread it across the country.

Saini said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had specifically named Haryana while making allegations of vote theft. Such serious charges, he said, required a responsible and fact-based discussion in the House. “The people of Haryana have a right to know the truth,” Saini said, clarifying that the proposed discussion is neither against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) nor the Election Commission of India. However, if the opposition believed there had been any irregularity, it should be discussed openly in the Assembly, he said.

Suddenly, at 6.07 pm, Congress members returned to the House raising slogans against Vipul Goel, accusing him of using abusive language. The speaker rejected the charge.

Denying having used derogatory language, Goel expressed regret. “I have not used derogatory words against any member.. However, in case and in any context it appeared so during the personal discussion, I express my regret,” Goel said and after this Congress again went out of the House.

Chief minister Saini urged speaker Kalyan to reach out to CLP leader, urging him to participate in this discussion. The speaker directed to convey the request, but Congress members didn’t return and the government continued debate in front of empty Congress benches before the House was adjourned sine die.

Resolution flays Congress stance

The Haryana Assembly passed a resolution condemning Congress’ decision to avoid discussion on important matters, including the debate on vote theft issue. After the Congress members walked out, parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda moved a resolution which was passed by the House in the absence of Congress.