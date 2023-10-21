Have succeeded in checking corruption, says Haryana CM Khattar

It is the job of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to take action against the officers irrespective of their post and position, said chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar reacting over the arrest of two Haryana IAS officers on corruption charges. HT Image

The ACB is working diligently to combat corruption, and it has made significant progress in reducing corruption, the CM said, adding that corruption is a sin and it will not be tolerated at any cost.

Haryana ACB has arrested senior IAS officer Vijay Dahiya on October 10, in connection with a bribery case registered in April this year, and a day after his arrest the ACB on October 11 nabbed a second IAS of the state, Jaibir Singh Arya, in a bribery case.

“I cannot say that the there is zero corruption in the state but we have succeeded to put a check on it,” he added.

When the CM was asked about the delay in promotion of sportsperson who are appointed as deputy superintendent of police (DSP), he said, “There is a criteria of promotion for sportspersons who were appointed as (DSP) and they have to follow the norms as per the rules.”

Over the issue of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal controversy, Khattar urged Punjab leadership should rise above the politics and ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict for the construction of the pending portion of the canal. The SC has clarified that they are not giving any judgment about water distribution, he said, adding that it is necessary to build the canal first.

On the issue of stubble burning in the sate, the CM said agriculture and other departments have been creating awareness among farmers to reduce stubble burning, and the number of cases has been minimal.

