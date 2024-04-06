 HC asks Chandigarh Police to provide armed guard to HS Lucky - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

HC asks Chandigarh Police to provide armed guard to HS Lucky

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 06, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Lucky in his plea had submitted that he had approached the police on March 26 with the representation that he received a threat from a Pakistan-based number. In his representation, he had sought police security and investigation into the threat call

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed Chandigarh Police to provide an armed personal security officer (PSO) to Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky.

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl on the plea from Lucky, who had claimed threat to his life. (Shutterstock)
The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl on the plea from Lucky, who had claimed threat to his life. (Shutterstock)

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl on the plea from Lucky, who had claimed threat to his life.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Lucky in his plea had submitted that he had approached the police on March 26 with the representation that he received a threat from a Pakistan-based number. In his representation, he had sought police security and investigation into the threat call. However, till date no action has been taken by the police. Since it is election time, the petitioner has to travel and participate in political activities, thus, as an interim measure, at least one armed PSO be provided, he had requested the court.

The court, while posting the matter for July 1 and seeking response from Chandigarh Police, observed that prima-facie, it was of the view that he should be provided security and gave directions for providing one armed guard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / HC asks Chandigarh Police to provide armed guard to HS Lucky
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On