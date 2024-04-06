HC asks Chandigarh Police to provide armed guard to HS Lucky

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed Chandigarh Police to provide an armed personal security officer (PSO) to Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky. The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl on the plea from Lucky, who had claimed threat to his life. (Shutterstock)

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl on the plea from Lucky, who had claimed threat to his life.

Lucky in his plea had submitted that he had approached the police on March 26 with the representation that he received a threat from a Pakistan-based number. In his representation, he had sought police security and investigation into the threat call. However, till date no action has been taken by the police. Since it is election time, the petitioner has to travel and participate in political activities, thus, as an interim measure, at least one armed PSO be provided, he had requested the court.

The court, while posting the matter for July 1 and seeking response from Chandigarh Police, observed that prima-facie, it was of the view that he should be provided security and gave directions for providing one armed guard.