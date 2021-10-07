HC asks ex-cricketer Yuvraj to appear before Haryana Police

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh to appear before Haryana police in a case of alleged use of casteist remarks.

The court also directed police that in the event of his arrest, he be released on bail, lawyers associated with the case said. Detailed order is awaited.

Earlier, Haryana Police had told the high court that ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh needs to be formally arrested. Hansi SP Nitika Gahlaut told a high court bench that Yuvraj used the term in an abusive and derogatory sense denoting a Scheduled Caste which resulted in humiliation of people belonging to the caste.

Investigation has almost been completed. In view of the nature of allegations, his physical presence is required for effecting his formal arrest in this case. Hence, he should be directed to appear before the investigating officer, police told the court.

Police were responding to a plea from the ex-cricketer in February seeking quashing of the FIR.

The FIR was registered against him on February 14, eight months after he apologised for the “unintentional remarks” made during an Instagram live video in April 2020 during Covid-induced lockdown.

The FIR was registered on complaint of one Rajat Kalsan, of Hansi, under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity) and 153-B (assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention and Atrocities Act, 1989.

The HC, on February 25, had asked the police to not to take any coercive action him.

The ex-cricketer has claimed that the remark was misunderstood.