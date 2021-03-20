IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC defers hearing on Khaira’s plea for March 24
Punjab and Haryana High Court . (HT PHOTO)
Punjab and Haryana High Court . (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

HC defers hearing on Khaira’s plea for March 24

The properties of Punjab Ekta Party president Sukhpal Khaira and some persons associated with him were raided by ED on March 9 in a case of probe involving the 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:27 AM IST

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday deferred hearing on the petition of Punjab Ekta Party president and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for March 24 with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking time to respond to the issues raised by the legislator.

The properties of Khaira and some persons associated with him were raided by ED on March 9 in a case of probe involving the 2015 Fazilka drug smuggling case. The central agency recently filed a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case in connection with the 2015 FIR.

Nine persons were convicted in October 2017 in the case by a trial court and sentenced them to imprisonment, ranging from three to 20 years, for trans-border heroin smuggling. The court had summoned Khaira as “additional accused” through same order. Two months later, Supreme Court had stayed the summons to him.

Khaira has moved the high court seeking quashing of the investigation launched by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He also sought quashing of the ED’s summons issued on March 12, asking him to join the probe. Besides, he has requested the court to direct the ED not to take any coercive action against him, if he joins the probe. His counsel Vikram Chaudhari said Khaira has told court that he has not been provided with a copy of the ECIR (enforcement case information report). Khaira has also questioned sanctity of the proceedings saying as how the probe was initiated even as there is a stay from apex court in the main case.

He has also demanded that in the event of his appearance before the ED, audio/videography of the proceedings be allowed so that it is known why he is being called to join the probe. Chaudhari claimed that during the hearing the ED has told the court that Khaira was not an accused so far.

That further raises questions as to why searches were carried out that too during pandemic with ED raiding his premises with 30-40 personnel, Chaudhari added.

The plea filed last week demands that the outcome of the search and seizure exercise by the ED, his married daughter’s house and other persons related to him shouldn’t be taken note of. It further demands that the ED be stopped from unlocking his mobile phones and viewing the contents as it would “violate his fundamental rights”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The department had offered 96 vends, up from 94 in 2020-2021, but it didn’t receive any bid for 16 vends. (HT File Photo/For Representational Purpose Only)
The department had offered 96 vends, up from 94 in 2020-2021, but it didn’t receive any bid for 16 vends. (HT File Photo/For Representational Purpose Only)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh excise dept earns 398 crore in liquor vend auction

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:17 AM IST
A liquor vend in Dhanas has fetched the highest bid of 11.55 crore in the auction held for the 2021-22 fiscal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC bars hike in school fees during pandemic in Punjab, Haryana
HC bars hike in school fees during pandemic in Punjab, Haryana
chandigarh news

HC bars hike in school fees during pandemic in Punjab, Haryana

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The high court bench adopts an order passed by SC in February in respect of Rajasthan; fee matter of Chandigarh schools is being adjudicated separately
READ FULL STORY
Close
For the first time since October, the number of active cases crossed the 1,500 mark in Chandigarh, which also took the number of total infections across 24,000. (Keshav Singh/HT)
For the first time since October, the number of active cases crossed the 1,500 mark in Chandigarh, which also took the number of total infections across 24,000. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity sees steep surge, clocks 638 Covid cases

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Chandigarh tricity area registered more than 600 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time since the first wave in September, with 638 people testing positive for the virus on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Photo/Reuters)
(Representative Photo/Reuters)
chandigarh news

152 new virus cases in J&K as spike continues

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases from the last few days and 152 new cases were reported on Friday, the highest case tally in two-and-a-half months
READ FULL STORY
Close
A high-level committee of experts was constituted by Vice-President to initiate governance reforms at Panjab University. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A high-level committee of experts was constituted by Vice-President to initiate governance reforms at Panjab University. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Governance reforms: PU extends deadline for suggestions

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Various stakeholders can give their inputs to the high-level committee through designated portal till March 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents without masks at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Residents without masks at the Sector-17 Plaza in Chandigarh. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

In March, only 732 fined for not wearing masks in Chandigarh

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Despite a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city, the drive against people not wearing masks seems to have slowed down
READ FULL STORY
Close
At present, Chandigarh residents have to take a 14.5-km detour through Mohali to reach the airport. (HT FILE PHOTO)
At present, Chandigarh residents have to take a 14.5-km detour through Mohali to reach the airport. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panel pushes for shorter route from Chandigarh to airport

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Parliamentary standing committee has asked MHA to take up the issue with civil aviation and defence ministries on priority
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT File)
(HT File)
chandigarh news

CBI books Indian Technometal Company for alleged 555-cr fraud

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Searches at the premises of the accused and firm were conducted in Kangra, which led to recovery of incriminating documents
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT File Photo)
(HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Cong demands CBI probe into Mandi MP’s death; govt awaits Delhi Police’s report

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:30 AM IST
After leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri raised a point of order during the budget session to demand a CBI probe into Mandi member of parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma’s death, the chief minister on Thursday said the government will take steps to have the death probed once the Delhi Police completes its investigation
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Image/Reuters)
(Representative Image/Reuters)
chandigarh news

Year after virus outbreak, HP’s patient zero struggles to get life back on track

By Naresh K Thakur, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Virus cases that had begun to reduce at the beginning of the year have witnessed resurgence in the hill-state
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two accused and the recovered vehicles in police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)
The two accused and the recovered vehicles in police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Parking contractor managing vehicle-lifting gang arrested in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:13 AM IST
His accomplice, an engineering graduate, also nabbed; used to hide stolen vehicles at parking lots in Ludhiana; 16 four-wheelers recovered from their possession, say police
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Image/HT File)
(Representative Image/HT File)
chandigarh news

HP devising schemes to tackle drought-like situation: Govt

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is devising a strategy to tackle the drought-like situation arising in the state, which is likely to adversely impact water supply and irrigation schemes, this was said during the budget session of the state Assembly on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The recovered narcotics in custody of the Ludhiana police on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The recovered narcotics in custody of the Ludhiana police on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Psychotropic drugs nexus operating from Ludhiana, Meerut busted; 15 held

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The inter-state opioid racket was unravelled following the arrest of two men who were operating it from a rented accommodation owned by former BJP councillor Satish Nagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab samples of staff at Government Middle School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A health worker collects swab samples of staff at Government Middle School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh govt school teachers want exams to go online

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the UT education department has asked government schools in the city to continue with the ongoing exams and classes even as teachers are against it
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Jai Ram Thakur presiding over a meeting with BJP MLAs at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)
CM Jai Ram Thakur presiding over a meeting with BJP MLAs at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Resurgence of virus cases in Himachal, govt mulls fresh curbs

By HT Correspondents, Shimla/dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:53 PM IST
The government had earlier decided not to impose restrictions on fairs in Himachal but it reviewed its decision amid resurgence of Covid cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP