HC panel to examine felling of 250 trees for road widening in Mohali

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday set up a panel of lawyers to examine a proposal put forth by Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA) to cut 250 odd trees for making roundabouts at different locations in Mohali. It was this case in which the high court on December 24 had banned cutting of trees across Punjab for infrastructure as well as for other purposes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The directions were passed amid passionate arguments from petitioner and government sides about the need to cut such a large number of trees for road widening work. Notably, it was this case in which the high court on December 24 had banned cutting of trees across Punjab for infrastructure as well as for other purposes.

The government counsels were seeking vacation of stay of December 24 arguing that these trees are being cut to avoid accidents and for other road safety needs.

On the other hand, the petitioner’s counsels had submitted that the afforestation exercise to be undertaken upon cutting of trees was not transparent and further had picked holes in policy of the government as per which tree cutting permissions are granted.

“Why not to save these trees… You your grandchildren have to survive or not,” the bench of chief justice remarked as government counsel had submitted that to avoid accidents and reduce congestion on the recommendation of the road safety committee, these roundabouts are being built for which these trees are to be cut.

The court did not agree with the government’s contentions and has now set up a panel, which will visit the spot and make its recommendations. The panel will comprise the Punjab advocate general or his nominee, petitioners’ lawyers and officers from GMADA and the forest department.

The court while refusing to allow cutting of trees noted that while human lives lost in road accidents were a serious concern, at the same time steps are also required to be taken to avoid environmental degradation. “Human lives are important, but so is the environment,” the bench remarked, seeking the panel’s report by next week.

The petition filed in December from Shubham Singh had sought quashing of a Mohali administration decision in which 251 trees are to be cut for building three roundabouts near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sector 78/79, and near CP-67 mall by Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA).

The petition had pointed out that the large-scale deforestation being carried out by the authorities has a grave and irreversible impact on Punjab’s fragile ecology, biodiversity and climate resilience. As per the Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR), 2023, and an affidavit submitted by Punjab’s principal chief conservator of forests before the National Green Tribunal, Punjab has lost 1.13% of its geographical area under forest cover and 0.28% under tree cover over the past 22 years. “Specifically, the forest cover has already declined from 2,432 sq km (4.80%) in 2001 to 1,846.09 sq. km (3.67%) in 2023. The tree cover reduced from 1,634 sq km (3.20%) to 1,475.15 sq km (2.92%) in the same period,” the petition stated, adding that the combined forest and tree cover dropped from 8% in 2001 to just 6.59% in 2023, making Punjab one of the lowest-ranking states in the country in this regard.

The court was told that the issue of deforestation in India is of alarming concern as reflected in the recent international assessments. He referred to a UK-based consultancy firm, Utility Bidder, and said that India ranks second globally in terms of the rate of deforestation, having lost approximately 6,68,400 hectares of forest cover over the past three decades. “India has recorded the highest increase in deforestation between 1990 and 2020, with an overall difference of 2,84,400 hectares in forestry loss during that period. These figures underscore the urgent need for the enforcement of forest conservation laws and the ecological consequences of unchecked deforestation,” the petition said.