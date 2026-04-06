HC seeks affidavits from chief secys on law officers’ strength in dist courts

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought details on the working strength of law officers in the district courts of Punjab and Haryana. Gavel and law The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought details on the working strength of law officers in the district courts of Punjab and Haryana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry, while taking suo motu note, observed that how can judicial work function smoothly due to such shortage.

The cognisance taken after the April 2 visit of the administrative judge of Sirsa district from the high court reported that a total of 22 courts are functional in Sirsa. As many as 12 law officers (assistant district attorneys) have been appointed, of whom 2 officers are posted in Ambala. Thus, effectively only 10 officers are available to deal with cases being listed in 22 courts, it noted.

During the hearing, the court sought to know about the strength of law officers in the Advocate General’s office and said that around 150 odd officers are working in each of the AG offices, but the situation in districts remains grim.

The court further added that the issue at hand is directly linked to the administration of justice, and therefore it can’t be ignored.

Later, the court expanded the scope of the PIL and included Punjab also as a party and directed the chief secretaries of both the states to file their respective affidavits clarifying the district-wise situation and ordered that matter be listed for hearing after 15 days.