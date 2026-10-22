The volume and value of home loan disbursals in top Indian cities have increased by 10% and 15%, respectively, in FY25, according to an Urban Money report. For buyers of under construction properties, these loans are typically disbursed in stages as construction progresses rather than all at once. Most buyers don't think much about that structure until there is a mismatch between their first EMI statement and what they budgeted for. Why Under-Construction Home Buyers Should Understand Partial Disbursement Before Signing

The reason is simple: a loan for a property that's still being built arrives in pieces, tied to how much of the building actually exists at any given point. This structure determines your home loan disbursement and the monthly payment before you're anywhere near moving in, and it's the part of the process that catches even careful buyers off guard.

What Is Partial Disbursement in a Home Loan?

A partial disbursement home loan simply means your lender releases the sanctioned amount in parts, tying each release to how far construction has actually progressed. It's the default arrangement for any home loan for under construction property, since paying out the full amount upfront would leave the bank funding work that hasn't happened yet.

The opposite is full disbursement, used for ready-to-move or resale homes, where the entire loan amount goes out in a single transfer after paperwork. With partial disbursement, each tranche needs its own round of verification, so the pace of your loan payouts is tied directly to your builder's construction timeline.

How Is a Home Loan Disbursed for an Under-Construction Property?

The stages of home loan disbursement for an under-construction property usually follow the pace of construction itself; each tranche tied to a specific milestone the builder has completed.

1. Foundation stage: released once the plot is confirmed and the foundation work has started, typically 15-25% of the sanctioned loan

2. Plinth or column level: paid out once the foundation and plinth are complete and columns are cast, another 20-25% of the loan

3. Lintel or roof level: released once the roof slab is cast and wall construction is underway, usually the largest chunk, 25-30%

4. Brickwork and plastering: paid after brickwork and plastering are done and doors and windows are fitted, around 15-20%

5. Finishing stage: the remaining amount, released once flooring, electrical work, plumbing, and painting are complete and the home is nearing possession

Each stage requires the builder to raise a demand letter along with proof of the work completed, which the lender's engineer verifies on-site before releasing the next tranche. The home loan disbursement process typically spans the entire construction period, anywhere from 12 to 36 months or more, depending on the project.

Pre-EMI vs EMI: What Changes During Construction?

Pre-EMI and full EMI are the two repayment modes tied to how your loan gets disbursed, and knowing the difference matters more than most buyers realise before signing.

Basis Pre-EMI Full EMI What you pay Interest only on the amount disbursed so far Principal plus interest, on the full sanctioned amount When it applies During construction, before full disbursement After full disbursement or possession Effect on tenure Doesn’t reduce loan tenure or principal Starts reducing principal from month one Monthly outflow Lower, increases as more is disbursed Higher, but fixed from the start Note: Pre-EMI keeps your monthly outflow lower while you're likely also paying rent, but full EMI clears your loan faster and starts building equity sooner, so the better choice depends on how tight your cash flow is during construction.

A Quick Example of How Partial Disbursement Works

Let’s take an example of Rohit. He's buying an under-construction flat and took a ₹40 lakh home loan at 9% interest, 20-year tenure, and his bank agrees to release the money in four equal tranches of ₹10 lakh, one at each big construction milestone.

Here's what his pre-EMI looked like at every stage:

● Foundation stage, ₹10 lakh released: pre-EMI comes to about ₹7,500 a month, interest on just that first tranche

● Plinth stage, ₹20 lakh released: his monthly outgo jumps to roughly ₹15,000 ● Structure stage, ₹30 lakh released: pre-EMI climbs again, to around ₹22,500

● Finishing stage, full ₹40 lakh released: pre-EMI ends, full EMI begins, and Rohit's now paying close to ₹36,000 a month on the entire loan amount

Add it all up across the roughly 18 months his flat took to build, and Rohit paid close to ₹2.7 lakh in pre-EMI interest, allowing him to manage his cash flow during construction while keeping his principal repayment for later.

Is Partial Disbursement a Good Idea Before You Sign?

Partial disbursement is a good idea if you'd rather pay interest only on the amount used for construction, instead of full EMIs on money still sitting unused. It also lets your lender verify progress at each stage, keeping your loan tied to real construction milestones rather than a fixed calendar date.

Getting the most out of it comes down to a bit of planning. Ask the builder for a construction timeline you can rely on, then check it against your lender's disbursement schedule so the two line up. When they match, the pre-EMI phase stays predictable, and you move into full EMI right around the time you're ready to move in.

Conclusion

Home loan disbursement for an under-construction property works in stages, and once you know how those stages and pre-EMI affect your monthly outflow, the whole process is a lot easier to plan around.

Rohit's example shows what that can look like in real numbers, and running your own numbers through a home loan calculator gives you a clear picture of what to expect.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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