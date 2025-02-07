Hearing of Er Rashid’s bail plea in Delhi high court on Friday

Even as the hunger strike of Baramulla MP Er Rashid entered Day 7, the hearing of the bail plea of MP at Delhi High Court has been listed for Friday. Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)

The interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Er Rashid was heard on Thursday in the Delhi high court. After detailed arguments, the matter has now been listed for Friday. The court had earlier directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide instructions on whether Er Rashid can be given custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament budget session.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi confirmed that Er Rashid’s indefinite hunger strike has entered its seventh day. “He has already lost significant weight and his health is deteriorating, but his spirit remains unbroken. Despite this, he continues his peaceful protest, demanding justice and his right to represent the people,” Inam said adding they firmly believe that justice will prevail and Er Rashid will be allowed to fulfil his democratic duty as an elected Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile People’s Conference chairman and legislator Sajjad Lone voiced concern over the hunger strike of MP Engineer Rashid inside jail. ‘Regardless of political differences, let’s spare a thought for Engineer Rashid sahib, who is on a hunger strike,” he wrote on X.