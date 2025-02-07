Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hearing of Er Rashid’s bail plea in Delhi high court on Friday

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 07, 2025 06:04 AM IST

The court had earlier directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide instructions on whether Er Rashid can be given custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament budget session.

Even as the hunger strike of Baramulla MP Er Rashid entered Day 7, the hearing of the bail plea of MP at Delhi High Court has been listed for Friday.

Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)
Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)

The interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Er Rashid was heard on Thursday in the Delhi high court. After detailed arguments, the matter has now been listed for Friday. The court had earlier directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to provide instructions on whether Er Rashid can be given custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament budget session.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi confirmed that Er Rashid’s indefinite hunger strike has entered its seventh day. “He has already lost significant weight and his health is deteriorating, but his spirit remains unbroken. Despite this, he continues his peaceful protest, demanding justice and his right to represent the people,” Inam said adding they firmly believe that justice will prevail and Er Rashid will be allowed to fulfil his democratic duty as an elected Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile People’s Conference chairman and legislator Sajjad Lone voiced concern over the hunger strike of MP Engineer Rashid inside jail. ‘Regardless of political differences, let’s spare a thought for Engineer Rashid sahib, who is on a hunger strike,” he wrote on X.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On