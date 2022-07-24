Heavy morning rain leaves Srinagar streets flooded
Heavy rains inundated the city roads and streets on Saturday morning. The showers, which lasted for an hour, brought down the temperature in the city and its adjacent areas.
The rain, however, led to waterlogging at several markets including Lal Chowk. Locals posted photographs of the inundated markets on social media, criticised local administration and even raised questions on the development of the smart city.
Shop owners also had a tough time reaching their businesses as most of the roadside drains overflowed. As a result, the work done by the municipal corporation (MC) to prepare for the monsoon came under question.
“This has been happening for the last many years and the SMC has failed to resolve this issue. It presents a bad look of the city especially when a lot of tourists are present in the city,” said Yonis Ahmad Khan, a businessman at Lal Chowk.
“This has become a routine now. Especially after floods of 2014, few hours of rain in the city cause waterlogging and leaves roads inundated,” he added.
Meanwhile, the MeT department had predicted erratic weather in the coming few days.
Being forced to contribute to Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, allege J&K teachers
The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers' Forum said education authorities have asked heads of schools to necessarily collect money in the next few days, with chairperson M Rafiq Rather, adding, “There is a lot of pressure forcing teachers and students to contribute money. We have been raising tricolour all along and it has always been part and parcel of our official functions, but why is the government asking money from employees and students?”
Niti Aayog report: Chandigarh tops country in India Innovation Index-2021
With a score of 27.88, Chandigarh bagged the top spot among Union Territories in the India Innovation Index 2021, released by Niti Aayog recently. Chandigarh's score was also higher than the highest-placed state, Karnataka, which had a score of 18.01. It also scored better than Manipur, which with a score of 19.37 had topped in the category of North Eastern states. It focuses on education and schools as well.
Carmel Convent tree collapse | 15 days on, bus attendant Sheela continues to battle for life
Fifteen days after Sheela's was left critically injured in the Carmel Convent tree collapse incident, Sheela, the bus attendant, continues to battle for life at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Her teenaged children -- 18-year old daughter Jaspreet Kaur and 15-year-old son Tarandeep Singh – are left to fend for themselves. Sheela is the sole breadwinner of the family. She had slipped into coma the same day and put on ventilator support.
Panchkula boy dies after being hit by speeding vehicle
A 17-year-old boy from Panchkula died after a speeding vehicle coming from Pinjore side hit his younger son Amit on National Highway 7 on Saturday. Ramkishan, 45, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, said an unknown vehicle hit his younger son Amit on Saturday. Amit suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared brought dead.
Amarnath Yatra halted again after landslide blocks highway near Jammu
Blurb: Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked in Ramban The annual Amarnath Yatra on Saturday faced another disruption in Jammu following bad weather conditions, which triggered multiple landslides on the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district. “Overnight rains that continued on Saturday as well triggered fresh landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at Panthiyal, Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban district blocking the highway,” they added.
