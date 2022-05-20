Helmet bank launched for Chandigarh MC employees
Mayot Sarbjit Kaur on Wednesday launched a “helmet bank” for employees of Chandigarh MC at the civic body’s office under the road safety project, “Sadak”, undertaken by the NGO .
The NGO has donated 100 helmets to MC and employees can get them issued from the bank and return them when they don’t need it anymore.
The mayor said that the initiative has been undertaken to make two-wheeler users habitual to the use of helmets and praised the NGO for the work undertaken by them.
Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, chief functionary of the NGO, said that they had earlier established seven helmet banks at various colleges and universities in Patiala.
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma, deputy mayor Anup Gupta and interns associated with the foundation from different parts of the country were present on the occasion.
Chandigarh residents decry MC’s failure to reel in cattle menace
The cattle menace is a commonplace complaint for city residents, with strays having become a major traffic hazard in several sectors. The southern belt of the city, particularly, Sectors 38, 39, 42 and 52, are facing an acute problem of not only the stray cattle but also people from nearby villages leaving their domesticated animals to roam freely in the areas.
Building violations: Chandigarh Housing Board to expedite pending applications for property transfer
The Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to finalise through a mission mode all pending applications for property transfer in cases where show-cause notices have been issued for building violations. All applications, which were filed before March 31, 2022, will be covered under the mission. Recently, CHB decided to delink building violations from execution of lease deed/conveyance deed and transfer of residential units.
Supreme Court rules against uploading of balance sheets by pvt schools in Chandigarh
The Supreme Court has reversed the Chandigarh administration's decision asking private schools in the city to upload balance sheets on their websites. The SC ruling came on a plea filed by the Independent School Association, a body of 78 private schools in the city, after Punjab and Haryana high court had in August 2021 had upheld the UT's decision. The judgment was pronounced on May 11, but made available on Wednesday.
Slum-free Chandigarh: The way forward
Every time slums are vacated in Chandigarh, a human cost has to be paid as thousands living there are displaced. Capital of two states, the City Beautiful, despite its limited land resources, has been largely left to fend for itself when it comes to rehabilitating the urban poor, who can't afford the expensive land in Chandigarh. Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 (CMP-2031) has advocated for a regional metropolitan plan for addressing such issues.
Punjab committed to diversify agriculture: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, held a meeting with progressive dairy farmers and fish farmers at the livestock complex in Sector 68, where he discussed the problems being faced by them. Daljit Singh, president of the Progressive dairy Farmers Association (PDFA ) Committee and dairy farmers suggested setting up a stabilisation fund for milk prices, besides increasing the rates of milk and providing cheap feed.
