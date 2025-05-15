Himachal board declares Class-10 results, Palampur’s Saina Thakur tops state with 99.43%

The second position went to Ridhima Sharma of RK Senior Secondary Public School, Ghandalwin, Bilaspur, who scored 99.2%. The third rank was shared by Mudita Sharma of Modern Public Senior Secondary School, Swarghat, Solan, and Priyanka Sharma of Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, who secured 99.14%.
Scoring a whopping 99.43%, Saina Thakur of Neugal Model School Bhawarna, Palampur, topped the state in the Himachal board Class-10 exams. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the results on Thursday afternoon.
The second position went to Ridhima Sharma of RK Senior Secondary Public School, Ghandalwin, Bilaspur, who scored 99.2%. The third rank was shared by Mudita Sharma of Modern Public Senior Secondary School, Swarghat, Solan, and Priyanka Sharma of Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, who secured 99.14%.
HPBOSE chairman-cum-deputy commissioner, Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa, said that out of the 95, 495 students who appeared for the exam, 75, 862 (79.8%) have cleared it. He added that 117 students made it to the merit list, out of which 88 are girls.
Students can look up the results on the board website: www.hpbose.org.
For any assistance, they can contact the board at 01892-242119 (Shimla, Sirmour, Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur), 01892.242128 (Kullu, Una, Solan), 01892-242148 (Hamirpur, Chamba, Bilaspur), 01892-242149 (Kangra) 01892-242151 (Mandi) from 10 am to 5 pm on working days.
