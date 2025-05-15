Himachal board declares Class-10 results, Palampur’s Saina Thakur tops state with 99.43%

Scoring a whopping 99.43%, Saina Thakur of Neugal Model School Bhawarna, Palampur, topped the state in the Himachal board Class-10 exams. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the results on Thursday afternoon. Saina Thakur of Neugal Model School Bhawarna, Palampur, the topper of Himachal board Class-10 exams. (HT Photo)

The second position went to Ridhima Sharma of RK Senior Secondary Public School, Ghandalwin, Bilaspur, who scored 99.2%. The third rank was shared by Mudita Sharma of Modern Public Senior Secondary School, Swarghat, Solan, and Priyanka Sharma of Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, who secured 99.14%.

HPBOSE chairman-cum-deputy commissioner, Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa, said that out of the 95, 495 students who appeared for the exam, 75, 862 (79.8%) have cleared it. He added that 117 students made it to the merit list, out of which 88 are girls.

Students can look up the results on the board website: www.hpbose.org.

For any assistance, they can contact the board at 01892-242119 (Shimla, Sirmour, Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur), 01892.242128 (Kullu, Una, Solan), 01892-242148 (Hamirpur, Chamba, Bilaspur), 01892-242149 (Kangra) 01892-242151 (Mandi) from 10 am to 5 pm on working days.