Himachal chief secretary Prabodh Saxena retires

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Prabodh Saxena retired on Tuesday after his six-month extended tenure ended. Prabodh Saxena, a 1990 batch IAS officer, took over as the chief secretary of Himachal on December 31, 2022. (File)

A farewell ceremony was organised on Tuesday at the state Secretariat by the secretariat administration.

Saxena, who was due to retire on March 31, was given a six-month extension in March. A 1990 batch IAS officer, he took over as the chief secretary of the state on December 31, 2022.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony, Saxena said that Himachal has made remarkable progress since its formation, owing to the collective efforts of its people, leadership, officers, and employees. He also lauded the dedication of state employees.

Recalling his service tenure, he described the people of Himachal as hardworking and honest, adding that he always felt a sense of belonging like family in the state. He extended his best wishes for the prosperity and well-being of the State and its people.

Additional chief secretary KK Pant praised the services of Saxena and felicitated him on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the state government was yet to issue any order regarding the appointment of a new chief secretary.

Reshuffle of officers

The state government on Tuesday also ordered the reshuffle of five senior officers, including three IAS officers.

Zaffar Iqbal, a 2017 batch IAS officer, has been given additional charge of the post of managing director of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank.

Abhishek Trivedi, a 1996 batch Indian Police Services (IPS) officer, has been posted as secretary (social justice and empowerment department) while 1994 batch Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Sushil Kumar Singla has been posted as Secretary (environment, science technology and climate change).