Himachal CM Sukhu hospitalised in Shimla with stomach infection

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Wednesday night after he complained of severe stomach ache. Himachal CM Sukhu was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla. (HT File)

IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Rahul Rao said chief minister Sukhu was diagnosed with a stomach infection and his condition is stable.

“All medical examinations, including the ultrasound, have yielded normal results. The chief minister is under observation and more tests are are being conducted to ensure his well-being,” Dr Rao said.

Sukhu was on a day-long tour to Bilaspur on Tuesday where he had presided over an event to disburse compensation to flood disaster-hit families. He had returned to Shimla in the evening.

Four months ago, Sukhu had been hospitalised with high uric acid in Chandigarh.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!