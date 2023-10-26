Himachal CM Sukhu hospitalised in Shimla with stomach infection
IGMC senior medical superintendent says chief minister’s condition stable; he was on a day-long tour of Bilaspur on Tuesday
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Wednesday night after he complained of severe stomach ache.
IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Rahul Rao said chief minister Sukhu was diagnosed with a stomach infection and his condition is stable.
“All medical examinations, including the ultrasound, have yielded normal results. The chief minister is under observation and more tests are are being conducted to ensure his well-being,” Dr Rao said.
Sukhu was on a day-long tour to Bilaspur on Tuesday where he had presided over an event to disburse compensation to flood disaster-hit families. He had returned to Shimla in the evening.
Four months ago, Sukhu had been hospitalised with high uric acid in Chandigarh.
