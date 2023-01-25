Himachal CM Sukhu meets PM, seeks liberal financial assistance

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Besides discussing various development projects under implementation in the state, the chief minister also requested liberal assistance from the Centre for giving a fillip to the ongoing works.

Sukhu also assured the PM that his government will effectively implement the centrally launched schemes such as Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti Yojana aimed to revolutionise infrastructure and Parvatmala Yojana for construction of ropeways. He said both these schemes would immensely benefit the people of the state, adding that connectivity and infrastructure development were one of the main focus areas of the present government besides generating employment avenues.

The chief minister also presented the PM with a traditional memento, Himachali shawl and cap. Modi also assured all possible support to the state.

Seeks high-tech seismic centre for state

Sukhu met Union minister of state, science and technology Jitendra Singh and sought a high-technology seismic centre for Himachal’s Kangra and Hamirpur zones.

He said that his government is mulling to set up department of nuclear medicine in one of the medical colleges of the state so that radiation therapy could be provided to the cancer patients.

He also requested support to the officers of horticulture and agriculture departments besides organising orientation programmes for them. Sukhu sought training for farmers and horticulturists of HP to make them acquainted with the new techniques.

The CM also batted for inclusion of Chamba district under ‘Aroma Mission’ for cultivation of lavender plants.

He said the state was more prone to natural calamities and there was a need for setting up Doppler radars in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, besides establishing weather observatories at Hamirpur, Chamba, Nalagarh, Keylong and Kaza regions along with a data centre in Hamirpur to strengthen disaster response, analysis and dissemination of weather information.