Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi
Himachal CM Sukhu to virtually launch water sports project on April 11

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 10, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Water sports activities will be soon launched at Kol Dam on the Satluj River in Bilaspur district. The project—a popular spot for nature lovers and picnickers—aims to attract adventure seekers and promote water-based tourism in the state. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will virtually inaugurate the initiative on April 11.

The CM had inaugurated similar water sports at Gobind Sagar Lake in October last year. (HT)

In its initial phase, the project will offer a wide range of watercraft, including speed boats, jet skis, paddle boats, 14-seater motorboats and traditional shikaras. The activities are expected to create a new adventure tourism hub in the region and provide an economic boost to the local population.

Bilaspur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said that the initiative not only puts Bilaspur on the tourism map but will also generate employment opportunities for local youth. “This effort opens up new avenues of development, especially in regions where tourism potential has remained untapped,” he said.

In a related development, CM Sukhu will also inaugurate Himachal Pradesh’s first Green DC Office and the City Livelihood Centre in Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of 4.5 crore. These projects aim to drive social, economic, and environmental development while promoting green energy and empowering the youth.

The City Livelihood Centre, developed under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, is intended to reduce poverty and vulnerability among urban poor. It will provide access to self-employment, skill development and wage employment, strengthening the grassroots framework for sustainable livelihoods.

The CM had inaugurated similar water sports at Gobind Sagar Lake in October last year and announced the development of a 30km scenic cruise route from Harnoda to Tattapani via Kol Dam.

