Himachal governor confers state awards on 32 teachers

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta conferred state teachers’ awards on 32 teachers and honoured another with the national award for 2025 at a state-level function held at Lok Bhavan on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta

Paying tributes to former president, eminent educationist and philosopher Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, the governor said that teachers play a vital role in shaping not only the future of students but also that of the nation.

He said that in an era of artificial intelligence, robotics and digital technology, the role of teachers had become even more important. “While technology could facilitate the teaching-learning process, the inspiration, guidance, affection and values provided by a teacher could never be replaced by technology,” said Gupta.

Edu minister highlights govt’s initiatives

On the occasion, education minister Rohit Thakur said the state government was committed to strengthening the education sector. He said the state had made remarkable progress in education and that its literacy rate had reached 100%. More than 9,000 appointments had been made in the education department by the present government, he said. English was being introduced from Class 1, while local languages were also being promoted, he added.

Technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani suggested that the success stories of award-winning teachers should be documented and shared with other teachers to inspire others.