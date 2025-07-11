Himachal hikes cow shelter incentive to 1,200 per cattle

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced an increase in the monthly incentive under the Gaupal Yojana—from ₹700 to ₹1,200 per cattle—effective August 2025. The scheme, implemented through the Gau Sewa Aayog, supports registered cow shelters (Gau-Sadans) in caring for abandoned cattle. Currently, there are 276 Gau-Sadans and Gau-Abhyaranyas (cow sanctuaries) in the state, collectively sheltering over 21,000 abandoned cattle. New shelters are being developed in Kangra, Hamirpur, and Una districts. (HT representative)

Animal husbandry and agriculture minister Chander Kumar made the announcement while chairing the 6th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Gau-Sadans Aayog in Shimla on Thursday. The meeting focused on the establishment, management, and rehabilitation efforts for stray cattle housed in cow shelters across the state.

Currently, there are 276 Gau-Sadans and Gau-Abhyaranyas (cow sanctuaries) in the state, collectively sheltering over 21,000 abandoned cattle. New shelters are being developed in Kangra, Hamirpur, and Una districts.

To improve sustainability, the state also plans to install biogas plants at these shelters with support from the agriculture department. The minister directed the animal husbandry department to ensure consistent veterinary care and maintain accurate records at all cow shelters and sanctuaries.

He also asked the police department to take strict action against cattle smuggling and illegal abandonment of animals from neighbouring states.

Additionally, the Gau Sewa Aayog, in collaboration with the language and culture department, will soon draft a policy for the construction and management of cow shelters, aiming to involve communities in their upkeep and operation.